World Series Champions Visit the White House

The 2016 World Series Champions, the Chicago Cubs, visited the White House today.

The visit comes just months after grabbing their first title since 1908. The president praised the team for ending the longest World Series drought in baseball history- 108 years. President Obama admitted the visit was special for him as a Chicago native, despite the fact that he pledges allegiance to crosstown rival the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs first baseman, Anthony Rizzo says, “After the Cubs convention and now the White House, I mean, it’s just the icing on the cake and, um, what an amazing experience we got to enjoy today with the guys on this team and it’s one we’ll never forget.”

President Obama leaves office on January 20th when President-elect Donald Trump gets sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.