Women Heart Health Should Start At An Early Age

“I could just be doing daily functions on a daily life. Walking across the kitchen, walking across the office and have an attack.”

Nada Schafer says she began to experience heart problems at the age of 37.

“I had massive attacks on a daily basis. I ended up having another major attack in December,” says Schafer. “And that was the kicker because I started to have chest pains and all the signs of a major heart attack. which, I didn’t want to have.”

She says it took her hours before her heart would slow down and stop racing to pull herself back together, sometimes.

Every year, 1 in 3 women die in the United States due to a heart disease or stroke. Fortunately, for us, there are ways to prevent that.

Eighty percent of cardiac events such as premature heart disease, stroke, and diabetes may be prevented with lifestyle changes.

Communications coordinator for the American Heart Association, Peggy Scott says, “Heart healthy food is very important. don’t smoke, you know maintain a healthy weight. Those are all basic things, that I think, we all know. But, really just small steps can make a big difference.”

Every year, we begin to hear cases of younger, healthy looking women with a heart disease. The American Heart Association says the earlier the detection, the better off you are in the long run.

A normal blood pressure result should have the top number between 100 and 130 with the bottom number between 60 and 80.

So how can women help their cardiovascular health?

Scott says, “I mean, being aware of your family history is really important, knowing your numbers, being active and getting and walking doing whatever you can. We say park in the last parking spot at the mall. Small steps matter. It’s your total steps during the day combined. You don’t have to do everything all at once.”

As for Schafer, now at the age of 59, is proud to say she is a survivor.

“And to this day I take no medication and that doctor saved my life,” says Schafer.

She says heart disease is the silent killer of women.

Know your health history so you can pass on a healthy heart to the next generation.