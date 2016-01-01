LOUISVILLE, KY.–(12/22/2016) A Louisville mall is banning a woman caught on video screaming racist and vulgar insults at another shopper. The video of the unidentified woman shouting at another lady in a checkout line has been viewed more than 5 million times. In the video, the elderly white woman claims a Hispanic woman cut in line to join another shopper. The Jefferson Mall issued a statement on Facebook saying that it is working to identify the woman and ban her from returning.
Woman Makes Racist Comments At Kentucky Mall
