SPRINGFIELD, Misouri–(12/29/2016) A 31-year-old woman is in custody tonight for breaking into a storage unit in Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit facility on North Farm Road 183 to check suspicious vehicles on the property after-hours. Deputies seized several items from the vehicle and storage unit. Deputies contacted a male and female, arresting the female, while the male fled. Charges are now pending.