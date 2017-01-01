Winter Weather Causes Red Code At Community Blood Center

Although Springfield was spared from the brunt of the storm, plenty of people were left without power today.

At the Public Safety Center, city workers are out on the roads hoping to restore power.

But the roads are another story. One worker says because of the warmer temperatures we had during the week and treating with salt early on the roads are okay today.

Larry Woods, interim director of emergency management says, “Surprisingly with everything else we see on the trees and the power lines. But the roads are really maintaining themselves very well.”

The power outages did cause a bit of a mess for the Community Blood Center.

All blood drives scheduled for today had to be cancelled.

Because of the freezing rain we got last night people are left without power and because of branches down like this, Springfield is in a code red. Meaning, we need blood donations and we need them fast. So, Springfield’s Cox and Mercy held donations today, hoping that people will get the blood they need.

Community Blood Center’s Chris Pilgrim said, “We’re down now about 500 donations in the last two weeks. And for an organization that schedules donors and blood drives so close together to match need, it can really be a problem when we lose that many. So we’re going to be trying to make it up for the next couple of weeks.”

One donor says she is O Negative, so she feels it’s the right thing to do.

“I’m donating blood because it’s a good cause. You know, there’s really no reason not to,” said Kelsey Morrison.

Another said they needed it today, so why not help?

“I know how much it can help everybody out,” said Jelani Davis. “So I figured I’d do it to help.”

Balee Franklin says she had to be cautious on her way to the blood drive and she had a little help getting there.

“My husband works for MODot so he was cautious too. But, they salted the roads pretty quick so I was good to go,” said Franklin.

Woods says it’s important to be weather aware, especially this weekend.