Wife and stepson charged in KKK leaders death

(02/13/2017) The wife and stepson have been charged with the murder of a Ku Klux Klan leader found dead over the weekend.

Fifty-one year old, Frank Ancona was found with a gunshot wound to his head on Saturday near the Big River in Missouri. His car was found abandoned Thursday in the Mark Twain National Forest before Ancona was reported missing on Friday.

His body was found just a few miles from his abandoned car. Forty-four, Malissa Ancona, and 24-year-old, Paul Edward Jinkerson Junior have both been charged with murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse.

Ancona identified himself as the Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights.