Webster County burglar on the run

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- (01/23/2017) The Webster County sheriff’s office is asking for your help to catch a wanted man. The county is searching for a stolen 1991 Black Chevy Silverado. On the truck window is a sticker that says “In Memory of Carl Eugene Keeler”. The suspect is identified as a white male about 5′ 9″, dirty clothes, with missing teeth, and possibly balding hair.

The suspect was in the process of a burglary Sunday afternoon outside Marshfield, when the elderly female was taken hostage and held at knife and gun point.

Please call 911 if you have see the vehicle or have any information.