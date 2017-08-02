Warming Center to open tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (2/8/2017)- Due to expected cold temperatures overnight, the Salvation Army Emergency Overnight Warming Center will be open from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The Warming Center is located at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway in Springfield.

The center opens when the National Weather Service predicts the wind chill will reach 14° F or below. Through this season so far, the Warming Center has been open six nights. “We have had a fairly mild winter season,” said Major Mike Mills, Corps Officer. “We are glad we are still able to be here when the weather does turn cold.”

For further information, call The Salvation Army Office at 417-862-5509.