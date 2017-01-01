Victims Center in Springfield Needs Volunteers

The Ozarks is not a stranger to violence in homes.

Last year, the Victims Center saw a 16 percent increase in people looking for help.

Now, they need more volunteers to help with the growing amount of calls they get a day.

The Victim Centers executive director, Brandi Bartel says, “But anytime you have more need, it does take more resources. And we use volunteers to help us through our hotline.”

Bartel says the time of year really doesn’t matter when it comes to violence at home, despite the term holiday depression.

“The emergency needs that are out there happen, all day every day. It doesn’t matter the day, or time of year,” says Bartel.

The Victim Center sometimes will even get calls from victims they don’t expect to hear from.

Counselors will pick up the phone when it rings, but sometimes they won’t anticipate that it’s a child calling.

Bartel says, “Anytime a child calls and discloses some type of abuse or neglect, the Victims Center are mandated hotline reporters. So we do report child abuse to authorities.”

One volunteer says helping people makes her job worth while.

“You’re helping people go through probably the hardest thing they’ll ever face in their entire lives. So it’s really an opportunity to make a difference helping them,” says volunteer coordinator Paula Tindell.

Bartel and Tindell say volunteers can even work from home as long as you keep your phone by your side at all times.

Tindell says she likes to show others “there is a light at the end of the tunnel for people. And it’s exciting to be able to help them in their journey to become survivors.”

If you want to volunteer, you must be 21-years-old and pass a background check.