Vice President Mike Pence visits vandalized St. Louis cemetery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -(02/22/2017) Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit to the damaged gravestones of St. Louis Jewish cemetery.

Nearly 200 headstones were toppled in the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in the St. Louis suburb of University City on Monday. Today, both Vice President Pence and Governor Greitens assisted with clean up of the damage.

Pence said, “There is no place in America for hatred, prejudice, or acts of violence, or anti-Semitism. I must tell you that the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place and the Jewish community. I want to thank you for that inspiration. For showing the world what America is all about.”

Police are reviewing security camera tapes from the cemetery. Officials say the footage has not provided any clues on who was behind the attack.