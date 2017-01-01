Unemployment benefit changes for Missouri residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (01/30/2017) Unemployment benefits in the state of Missouri may be changing as a new proposal is being considered by Republican led State Legislators.

Among the changes, the duration of the benefits is expected to drop from twenty weeks to thirteen. The measure would also require more money to be in the state’s underemployment trust fund before employer’s draw from it at a discounted rate.

The measure was initially passed in 2015, but certain restrictions caused the measure to ultimately fail.

If passed, Governor Greitens is expected to sign the proposal into law.

Credit: Missourinet