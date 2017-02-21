An Undocumented Immigrant Living In Springfield Hopes To Make A Better Life

She crossed the border in 2015.

An immigrant illegally crossed the border into the United States to find a new life for her and her two children here in Springfield.

“And I left Honduras because of the dangerous situation,” says the immigrant whose asked to be kept anonymous.

She decided to cross the border by swimming.

“I was holding the baby on my back and my daughter almost drowned but I told her to hang on to me and we were crossing the border that way,” she said.

Upon arriving she says the immigration patrol caught them and they were taken to a detention center and were asked questions like; “How long did it take you to cross from Mexico?,” and personal questions about the children.

They were given an appointment with ICE. Now, almost a year later, she will have her next hearing in April.

“So the lawyers that I have talked to told me that I don’t qualify for legal citizenship. You first have to have legal residency to obtain legal citizenship,” she said.

To obtain citizenship, you must have a work visa first, then obtain residency for five years, and then you can go through the process of being a legal citizen.

She says she will do the process legally, and will go to her hearing in April with hopes that her fear of being deported will soon be a thing of the past.