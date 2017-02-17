Two Homeless Camps Disturbed By The City

“It’s difficult when you have to tell someone they need to move on when you don’t have a place to tell them to move on to,” says director at One Door Porgram Adam Bodendieck.

It’s been dubbed hobo junction and the people living there were given 48 hours notice that they had to leave.

The camp was on private property owned by Burk Bridge Compan who signed an agreement with the city to remove the homeless from the site.

But, what’s next for those who don’t have a place to call home?

“The individuals that we are seeing in camps will just be migrating between camps,” says deputy director Michelle Garand. “So, that’s why we really try to get out there early to let them know what their resources are.”

Lieutenant Grant Dorrell with the Springfield Police Department said that a tractor pushed trash into a pile while trying to clean up the camp from last week.

At least 20 people were kicked out of a homeless camp last week and when the city tried to do the same this morning, there was no one around.

“They have already moved out. We did get a chance to talk to some of them a little bit later in the morning and they said they already vacated,” says Bodendieck.

The camp has clothing, food, and supplies that the homeless had left behind.

Garand says, “So there were probably about 10 to 12 tents out there.”

The One Door Program has provided resources for the homeless on what they should do next. But, sometimes, shelters are full and can’t take on more people.

“I know that at least a couple of them have told me that they are on the street,” said Bodendieck.

The program lists a couple Catholic charities, The Kitchen, Harmony House, The Salvation Army, and Victory Mission as places where homeless can seek help.

Clean up on the camp will start next week.