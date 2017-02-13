Two more cases of mumps confirmed in Springfield schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/13/2017) Two more cases of the mumps have been confirmed by the Greene County Health Department.

Officials notified parents at Carver Middle School about the cases on Friday, and then notified parents at Westport today after discovering both students are from the Springfield school system.

Less than a month ago, Springfield Public Schools dealt with their first cases of the season after two related students from Central High School and Bissett Elementary reported cases.

The Health Department is not calling this an outbreak, however, they are encouraging parents to monitor any symptoms their children may have.

While it can take up to 25 days for symptoms to even appear, swollen glands, a headache and a fever are all reasons to report to your health care provider.

If you have any questions, contact the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.