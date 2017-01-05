Two arrested for terrorist threat

ROLLA, Mo. (1/6/2017)- A bomb threat this afternoon called into the Phelps County Circuit Clerks office has led to two individuals from Rolla, Mo. being arrested for making a terrorist threat.

On January 5, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM the Phelps County Circuit Clerks office received a call of a bomb threat. Law Enforcement was contacted and responded to 200 North Main, Rolla, Missouri.

During the course of the initial investigation it was determined that a Circuit Clerk employee received a telephone call from an unidentified caller who disclosed that an explosive device was going to detonate inside the court house.

Department heads, court house employees, and citizens were evacuated as a result of this call. An extensive search of the court house was conducted by first responders, and bomb sniffing K-9’s which resulted in no explosive devices being located.

As a result of the follow-up investigation by the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit, a telephone number was identified as the one utilized by the suspects to make the bomb threat. Two individuals of Rolla were identified as being responsible for this incident. They were questioned and later arrested for making a terrorist threat. Both were conveyed to the Phelps County Jail where they were incarcerated pending warrant application.

On January 6, 2017 warrants were issued for Bryan A. Riden, age 34 of Rolla for Making a Terrorist Threat 1st degree and Tampering With a Judicial Proceeding. His bond was set at $50,000.00. Warrants were also issued for Melissa S. Hannon, age 39 of Rolla for Making a Terrorist Threat 1st degree, Tampering With a Judicial Proceeding, and Tampering With Physical Evidence In Felony Prosecution. Her bond was set at $50,000.00.

The charges for which Riden and Hannan have been arrested are merely an accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charge must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.