Two armed robberies in Rolla in less than two days

ROLLA, Mo. – (01/31/17) An armed robbery occurred at Rolla’s Budget Deluxe Motel on Saturday night. Officers determined that an unidentified male in dark clothing and a mask entered the motel lobby and pointed a handgun at the desk clerk. The suspect then stole an unknown amount of money from the hotel.

A little over 24 hours later Rolla police received another 911 call of an armed robbery at a residence.

Prior to this robbery a Dominos Pizza delivery driver was delivering an order. While trying to complete the transaction for the order, he was then attacked by two males, later identified as Daniel L. Rogers and Ryan M. Jordan.

Jordan and Rogers allegedly drug the driver in a vacant apartment, assaulted him, and robbed him of his money and cell phone while at gunpoint. They then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

Jordan and Rogers were incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail and charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Kidnapping in the 1st degree. Both suspects bonds are set at $500,000.00