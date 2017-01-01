Trump administration revokes transgender protections

Washington D.C. — (02/22/17) The Department of Justice has revoked guidelines requiring public schools allowing transgender students to use bathrooms. and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision is a reversal from a directive issued under President Obama. The Trump administration said the president believes its an issue for the states to decide. Transgender legal advocates have criticized the states’ rights’ argument, claiming federal law and civil rights are matters for the federal government to enforce.

“If you were to try to exclude kids from the bathrooms that are appropriate for them, you single them out for harassment, for bullying, and just from being able to participate in school life,” said Ashley Quinn of Springfield’s GLO.

In a letter to the nation’s schools, the justice and education departments says anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected by the change.