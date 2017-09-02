Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Mo.- (02/09/2017) A 38-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after authorities found him in possession of drugs during a traffic stop in Mountain Home.

The Flippin man, Kelly Joe Hancock, was riding as a passenger when the car was stopped due to an equipment violation. Deputies decided to conduct a search of the vehicle after discovering the driver of the vehicle was on supervised probation.

A search of Hancock revealed approximately 3.2 grams of meth in his front pocket along with metal knuckles which are illegal to possess.

Hancock was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. He has been released on a $15,000 bond but will appear in court on February 23.