NEW ORLEANS, La. – (02/07/17) Tornadoes and severe weather have hit New Orleans and the surrounding area today.

It started just before 1 p.m. At least 7 tornadoes are confirmed to have hit six parishes in Louisiana. The storms also brought about two inches of hail. Thousands of people were reported to be without power, and the storms brought major damage to homes and businesses but no deaths have been reported.