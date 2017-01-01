Three in custody for home invasions on Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (01/31/17) Three teenagers are behind bars following a string of burglaries overnight.

Springfield police say these men, 18-year-old Jason Bettendorf, 17-year-old Alexander Cosey, and 19-year-old Michael Cosey have been charged with first degree burglary and robbery. Police say stolen property was found on the suspects after the three were found at the Kum and Go at National and Divison. The burglaries took place at 1622 East Walnut, 1700 East Cairo and ended with a failed attempt at 1302 East Delmar. Police are still investigating and have asked if you have any information to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.