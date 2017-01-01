The Number Of STD’s Growing In The Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The Center of Disease Control said that 2016 was the highest year for STD’s and the number is only growing here in the Ozarks.

Kendra Findley with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the three most common STD’s are Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis.

Findley says at the health department they see a variety of ages. But the age group they see the most is from kids in high school to the age of 25.

It used to take weeks before you could get your results back. But the health department, right here in Springfield has a new system that won’t make you wait as long.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has an expressed testing. Which helps you get your results quicker.

Machelle Petit, a lab scientist at the health department says, “It will take at least two days for them to get a result. By the time we collect it, we usually don’t run the sample till the next day.”

Petit says they take urine samples and draw blood to get the results.

Findley said it’s possible for folks to not experience any symptoms until they start having a burning sensation while using the restroom and discharge.

Findley says to remember that it’s also like experiencing the flu. You could have a fever, nausea, and a sore throat.

She says if you are sexually active, get tested twice a year, talk with your partner, and use protection.