The Kitchen falling short of fundraising goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(12/27/16) The Kitchen Inc. in Springfield is $38,000 dollars short of their fundraising goals for 2016 with only days left in 2016. The Kitchen challenged the community to raise $100,000 from November to the end of the year, so far raising $62,000 of that total. Major projects are on the horizon for The Kitchen, including the opening of McClernon Villas, a housing community for adults age 55 and older, and breaking ground on a new emergency shelter in late summer.

Toilet paper is also an item in need. The Kitchen supplies all of their programs with common household items, housing over 100 families and 150 homeless veterans in 2016. If you are interested in helping The Kitchen meet their donation goals, follow this link: https://www.thekitcheninc.org/donate/.