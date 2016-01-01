The Best Ways To Cure A Hangover

Planning on drinking a little too much this new years? Well, don’t worry about the hangover.

A new trend to cure how you feel the next morning is hitting springfield. At Thrivology, they offer Ampcoil Therapy.

It helps get rid of headaches instead of using all those over the counter medications. This type of therapy will help relax your body to recover from a hangover faster.

So how does it work? Dr. Stacy Kimmel says it uses frequencies from the amplifier to cure your headache. And it only takes 20 minutes.

When you drink alcohol you lose nutrients such vitamin A, B, C, and K. Becoming dehydrated, that’s why you start to feel sick.

To gain those nutrients and vitamins back, Dr. Kimmel uses something he says has a pretty silly name called Cammoo Cammoo and it starts working quick.

Dr. Stacy Kimmel says, “Oh it’s very quick. Yea much like anything else you would digest. A teaspoon of this particular remedy is a thousand milligrams of C.”

And the best part, he says it tastes like chocolate.

“It kind of tastes like chocolate cake batter,” says Kimmel. “It’s one of my most popular supplements that I use here.”

Since these trends are new to the Ozarks, I asked some residents what there cures are for a hangover.

Vimo Spears, a frequent drinker at The Flea says, “I spend my entire day drinking water. Then I just drink a whole bunch that night. Then I wake up, have a cigarette, drink a bunch more water.”

Owner of The Flea, Grady Wisdom says drink “water, gatorade, electrolytes.”

Whether it’s that liquid courage or just sparkling juice that you’ll use to end the year and begin the next, finding a cure for your hangover is right around the corner.