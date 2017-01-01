The Affordable Care Act Deadline is Tonight

Tonight is the last chance for you to sign up for the Affordable Care Act. And Cox in Springfield saw a huge turnout for those seeking coverage.

President Trump says “Obamacare is the un-affordable care act.” Saying that it doesn’t work and that he will have a new plan that is cheaper and better than former presidents.

Cyndi Bussen with Cox says she has full faith for what lies ahead.

“We look for positive changes moving forward with the new administration,” says Bussen. “So we’ll just have to wait and see what those are and we’ll be here to help people with any questions that they’ll have.”

One woman helping people sign up says she’s seen more of a younger crowd today.

Kate Conn said, “We see, really, a huge range of people but today I’ve definitely helped a lot of younger people. I don’t know if they just waited for the last minute.”

Republicans have spent months trying to replace Obamacare, even though we don’t know what to look forward to yet for health coverage that didn’t stop people from signing up.

Bussen says, “About a quarter of a million people have signed up in Missouri and almost 9 million people across the united states.”

President Trump says former President Obama will go along with this plan if it’s better than his.

“If you came up with a better plan and you could get a better plan approved, he would support it,” says Trump.

You have until midnight to sign up for the affordable care act. To sign up, go to https://www.healthcare.gov/ or call 1-800-318-2596 for help.