Terror Suspect’s Fingerprints Possibly Found

BERLIN, Germany–(12/22/2016) There’s an update to the attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. New evidence links the prime suspect to the deadly truck attack in Germany. Germany’s interior minister has confirmed that the fingerprints found in the truck’s cabin belong to 24-year-old, Anis Amri, who is on the run. The Tunisian man is accused of plowing into shoppers in Berlin with his truck on Monday, killing a dozen people. German police have been conducting raids and are searching for Amri throughout Europe. Officials also say that he was under their radar for six months this year, from May until September, because he was considered a potential threat. They say he is a convicted criminal who was denied asylum in Germany. Anis Amri had an untold fake document, and over the years, he even told officials that he had different nationalities. Police are offering a 100,ooo euro reward, which is just a little of one hundred thousand dollars.