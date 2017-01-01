Teen charged in Monett burglaries

MONETT, Mo. – (01/31/2017) A teenage boy was charged today for 1 count of first degree burglary and one count of attempted first degree burglary.

Nicholas R. Morris was arrested yesterday after Monett authorities positively identified him as the man involved in 2 attempted home break-ins this past week.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call to the 100 Block of Penzance Street to investigate a report of the suspect attempting to enter an occupied home. Morris managed to escape before the police arrived, but he was caught on camera trying to enter another house minuets later.

The 17-year-old admitted to the incidents and is being held on a bond of $6 thousand.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Monett Police Department.