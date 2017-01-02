Teen Dead After Early Morning Shooting

Springfield, MO.- 2/1/17

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Zechariah Miles family with the cost of the funeral.

It was just after 2 am, when shots rang out in the 1500 block of West Hamilton Street. Several minutes later, police found 19 year old Zechariah Miles dead with gunshot wounds.

Sherrie Kakoruis, a local neighbor, heard everything that happened “I heard a yell and then three quick shots, pistol shots, and i reached over and grabbed my cellphone, and called 911, and said, “we’ve got a shooting, again”.

This is the second shooting that has occurred on West Hamilton street in less than a week, the last one being last Thursday. The second one, early this morning over here at the house to my right with the red terrace.

Kokouris who called police, says the response was quick, but not fast enough, as the alleged killer was able to make their escape.

“Kind of unnerving, we’ve got children and grandchildren running around here, and we can’t be comfortable with them running loose”.

Recently, Kakoruis says the neighborhood has been relatively quiet, but that these events over the past week have changed her normal routine.

“We don’t want to stay indoors, but we don’t want to go outdoors either” she continued.

At this time, little is known as to the motive of the shooting, but police say they believe it was targeted, and not related to last Thursday’s homicide.

“Early indications are that they’re not related, but we’re still conducting an ongoing investigation” says Lt. Grant Dorrell of the Springfield Police Department.

No one at this time has been charged in connection to either of the shootings, but police ask anyone with information to come forward.