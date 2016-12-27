Taylor Swift Meets Oldest Fan In Missouri

Pop-Country Superstar Taylor Swift making a surprise stop in the Show-Me-State, putting on a private concert for one of her biggest fans, who just so happens to be her oldest. Cyrus Porter is a World War II Veteran from New Madrid, Missouri. The 96-year-old has seen it all, including his favorite musical act, Taylor Swift, live in concert multiple times. But over Christmas weekend, he got a front row seat to a Swift concert, right in his home. The story of Porter caught Swift’s attention and the singer traveled from Nashville to make a house call to the war hero and about 60 of his family members.

“Yea I just enjoy it. I’m getting old. I’m just enjoying everything”, stated Cyrus Porter. “I just enjoyed going to see em. and her. I would assumed go see her right now as anybody.”

Porter says he hopes to catch Swift in concert on her next tour.