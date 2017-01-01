Taking Swimming Lessons At An Early Age Could Help Decrease The Number Of Drownings

Summer is right around the corner and your kids will soon be begging to go swimming.

But being in the water can also change a families life for the worst.

Between 2005 and 2014, the CDC announced about one in five kids drowned in the United States. That’s an average of about ten deaths per day.

Last year, 42 drowned between May and September in Missouri.

At DiVentures in Springfield, they say have your child take lessons.

The aquatics director, Alyssa Gumm says, “We start them with something similar to a doggy paddle. The most important thing is safety, rather than pretty technique. So as long as you can get out of the pool safely, that’s a good starting step.”

Gumm says if your child is in the water alone the best thing for them to do is to learn to float on their backs.

Or if they’re in a pool, get to the nearest edge and grab the wall to climb out. She says, “You learn that as a baby, you learn that as an 8-year-old, you learn that as an adult. It’s important and that’s the number one thing you need to learn.”

At DiVentures they say starting your kids early with taking swimming lessons can help save your kids life. It doesn’t matter whether you’re on a boat, at a lake, on the river, or even in a bathtub, starting early can help save your child.

One mom says she brings her child to swimming lessons because they are always at the lake and she wants to feel safe when he’s in the water.

“The water is a part of our life so I think it’s important to know how to swim. It’s a really important thing,” says Karina Whitaker.

One swim goer told me what he learned during his lessons.

“Swim backwards and grab the wall,” says Tristan Whitaker.

Gumm says they have adult classes too!

“There’s no age limit to start swimming. It’s never too late,” she says.