Syria Ceasefire Update

SYRIA–(12/30/2016) A ceasefire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey is holding up in Syria between pro-government and rebels, but that isn’t stopping ISIS from attacking.

An adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria hopes the ceasefire will hold up and allow humanitarian aid to reach 700 thousand people in besieged areas.

“We need unimpeded access. We need the government to give us all of the permits that they require us to have before we can go”, stated the Secretary General of Norwegian Refugee, Jan Egeland. “We need security guarantees from all sides and we’re not given them. And we need a holding ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, attacks are still being carried out by ISIS, which is excluded from the truce. There were some clashes early today between troops and rebels, but there have been no reports of civilian casualties since the truce began.