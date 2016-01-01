Syria Ceasefire Deal

Search
SYRIA–(12/29/2016) The Syrian National Coalition has agreed to a ceasefire deal. The whole Syrian territory was included in the deal, except the Eastern part of Syria where the terror group, ISIS, is currently operating and is expected to have a higher chance of success. Russia and Turkey were both involved in brokering the ceasefire deal between the Syrian government and opposition groups. The deal went into effect earlier today.

