Survivors of Avalanche Rescued In Italy

ITALY–(01/20/2017) A pocket of air brings a pocket-full of miracles as rescuers find survivors today following an avalanche that buried an Italian hotel.

Rescuers have now found at least 10 people alive from under snow and debris. The hotel was buried after an avalanche cascaded down on Wednesday, crushing the hotel and sweeping much of it away. On Friday, at least 30 people were known to have been buried under the hotel and 4 bodies were recovered on Thursday. It’s still unknown how many people were staying in the hotel or how many other survivors and bodies could still be found.