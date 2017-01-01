Springfield’s Convoy of Hope Helps States Effected By Tornadoes

The latest round of storms in the south has claimed the lives of at least 19 people.

The states affected right now are Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

Tornadoes have wiped out homes, towns, and families.

But Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is in Mississippi right now trying to make their living adjustments a little easier. But soon, they will have to expand into other states.

Convoy of Hope’s Jeff Nene said, “We originally started our response it was the Hattiesburg area. And so that’s what we were focused on. Now, we have to change that game plan.”

Residents described the areas as a scene from the film Twister. Power lines down, trees in the roads, and once where homes stood only memories now.

To help those in need, Springfield’s Convoy of Hope took one tractor trailer full of supplies.

Nene says, “Food items, bottles of water, energy drinks, cleaning supplies, and other emergency supplies that would come in handy.”

Of the many items that Convoy of Hope will take to places in need, there are few items that people don’t think about; books, clothing items, water purifiers, and even baby food.

“But, we see the need for it is baby products. So in a lot of cases, we’re taking baby food,” said Nene. “We may be taking diapers, baby wipes; things like that that people can’t get to a store but boy really need them when they need them.”

Local officials in those states are promising to help re-build and support these devastated communities while the process gets underway.