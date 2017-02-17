Springfield standoff leads to arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- (02/17/2017) One man has been arrested following a two-hour standoff Friday evening with Springfield police.

Officials said it started at 4:30 P.M. on South Douglas when an officer pulled over a car about two blocks west of where the standoff took place. The suspect fled on foot to a near-by house. Several police cars, including an armored vehicle, surrounded the home. Three people who live in the house came out with their hands up, and the suspect surrendered a short time later.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas of the Springfield Police Department said, “our primary concern was that an armed felon may have entered a house in which he didn’t know the residents, which would obviously be a huge problem.”

A police spokesperson did not identify the man but said it is possible he could be charged with resisting arrest.