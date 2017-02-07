Springfield Residents Aren’t Happy That Betsy DeVos Is Now The Education Secretary

The senate voted earlier today that Betsy DeVos is the Department of Education Secretary. Across the nation people have been protesting against her.

Even here in Springfield, some aren’t happy with the decision.

“So we’re here really to support public education and our children in this community who count on public education for so many things,” says concerned mother Kunti Bentley.

Bentley says she can’t afford to send her child to a charter or private school, which DeVos has pushed for in the past.

“We’re not leftest liberals. We’re here for kids,” says concerned mother Julie Blackmon. “We’re here for all kids. We care about our kids.”

President Trump says that DeVos is a reformer and will made a great education secretary.

Vice President Mike Pence broke the 50/50 tie to elect DeVos to fund schools. This is the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a cabinet nomination.

Anne Smith with the Springfield National Education Association says DeVos never attended public school and she never sent her children to one either. So she’s afraid DeVos doesn’t really know what shes doing.

She says for rural areas, like Springfield, the schools receive funding through the government. And she showed that budget cuts will, possibly, be made.

“It’s really going to have an effect on our local schools, highering practices, we can anticipate layoffs, and potentially school closures because of a tax against funding in the coming years,” says Smith.

She says shes more concerned with DeVos’s plans for higher education.

“For someone who has been so profit driven and profit minded toward the educational framework of the country; what she does with student lending, student borrowing, student debt relief options that currently exist,” says Smith.

Many advocates across the country say they plan to fight against DeVos as she serves as education secretary.