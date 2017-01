SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/20/2017) In the latest public safety report by the Springfield Police Department, we saw an increase of 18% in crime during the fourth quarter of 2016.

This is compared to the crime stats from October through December 2015. Violent crime actually decreased by 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015 due to fewer reported rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. However, this was offset by the fact that property crime increased by about 22%.