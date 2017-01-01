Springfield Man Sentenced to Twenty Years For Abusing Girlfriend’s Daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/13/2017) Epifanio A. Chaidez, 39, of Springfield, Mo. has been sentenced for sexually abusing his girlfriend’s daughter from 2004 to 2011. The victim now 21, testified and explained the conditions she faced, as well as the family she loss. Stating that after years of abuse starting at the age of twelve, she became pregnant with her abuser’s child at 16.

“[The defendant’s] selfishness not only robbed an innocent child of her childhood, it also robbed her of the only real family she had”, stated the victim’s uncle.

Chaidez was convicted of Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, Statutory Rape in the First Degree, Statutory Sodomy in the First Degree, and Statutory Rape in the Second Degree. Today, the State requested that defendant be sentenced to life in prison and defendant asked for probation. The court sentenced Chaidez to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with no probation.