Springfield man found dead after North Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – (02/15/2017) A Springfield man was found dead in North Little Rock after an early morning shooting on Tuesday.

The North Little Rock Police Department was called to the scene of a Motel 8 after receiving reports of shots being fired at approximately 3:26 A.M. Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Jesse Wade Arthur lying in the parking lot.

Arthur later died at the scene, and his family has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.