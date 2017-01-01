Springfield man dies a week after car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – (01/10/12) Today marks the first death from a car crash in Springfield for 2017 .

83-year-old Robert Fisher was pronounced dead at a local hospital today from injuries he suffered in a car accident. On January 3 at 9:42 a.m., police say 34-year-old Stephanie Hoover was driving eastbound on Walnut when she hit Fisher. His car was facing South blocking the eastbound lane of Walnut. Hoover has minor injuries, and Fisher was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There is no evidence of impairment at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.