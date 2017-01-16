Springfield-Greene County Health Department Confirms Student With Mumps

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/18/2017) The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has confirmed that a student from Springfield Public Schools has a case of mumps. The student from Bissett Elementary School exhibited symptoms yesterday and was sent home immediately.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommends that if your child or children are not immunized against mumps to contact your primary healthcare provider. If the family is uninsured, you may contact Springfield-Greene County Health Department at 417-874-1220 to receive the immunization. You may also contact Jordan Valley at 417-831-0150.

If your child or children already have the immunization, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department recommend that you monitor your child for the symptoms.