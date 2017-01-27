Springfield Foster Parent Sentenced For Sexual Abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(01/27/2017) A former foster parent from Springfield, will now serve life in prison after a sexual abuse case involving a foster child who was in his care for several years.

44-year-old, Thomas Skinner, was sentenced for sex crimes that spanned 4 years, beginning when the child was only 8. A second victim, also testifying, saying she too was abused when she was only 5. Skinner was sentenced for First Degree Statutory Rape and Sodomy for the crimes which took place around November 30, 2014.