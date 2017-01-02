SPD searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (2/1/2017)- The Springfield Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person and is asking for assistance from the public.

The missing person is identified as Linda K. Busch, a 55-year-old white female. She is approximately 160 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Busch wears eyeglasses that are repaired with tape. She was last seen on Jan. 31 at approximately 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Hillcrest.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.