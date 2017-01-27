SPD receives report of armed robbery at MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–(1/27/17) On January 27, 2017 at 2:15 p.m., the Springfield Police Department received a report of an armed robbery in Hammons House. After the preliminary investigation the location was determined to be Hutchens House. The campus community is asked to stay where they are. If you are off-campus, do not travel to campus. The suspect was described as an African-American male wearing a camouflage vest, camouflage hat and gray sweatpants. Suspect displayed a silver handgun. Residence halls, Greenwood School, Child Development Center and Taylor Health Center are currently locked down. The suspect was last seen fleeing toward Elm Street.