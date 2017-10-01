Sneak Peak at Harmony House’s New Location

Springfield, MO.- 1/10/17

The former home of America’s Best Value Inn near Battlefield and 65 is currently being renovated to welcome its brand new tenant, Harmony House.

Lisa Farmer, Executive Director of Harmony House says, “Our old facilities are literally crumbling around us, they’re old, they’re cramped”.

Last year, there were around 2,700 cases of domestic violence in Greene county, not including unreported cases.

Farmer continued, “This is the only facility that survivors have when they’re ready to make that break and get away from the violence”.

Construction of the new facility to help victims of domestic violence is already well underway and without giving too much away its going to be a massive improvement over harmony houses current location by adding fifty new beds.

“We absolutely had to do something, even if Springfield’s domestic violence problem wasn’t growing, we still needed to do something because our current facilities have maybe one to three years of life left” Farmer added.

One way windows, and a walk in fridge and freezer, just a few of the amenities that aren’t available in the current shelter which is more than 100 years old, with cramped, limited space.

An enthusiastic Farmer chimed in with, “All rooms will have in room bathrooms which will be phenomenal. The rooms themselves will be spacious”.

And so much more that we can’t give away just yet. Tune in during February, and we’ll bring you a full tour of the facility during their grand opening.