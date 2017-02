WASHINGTON, D.C.–(02/08/2017) Sen. Jeff Sessions was confirmed tonight¬†as the next U.S. Attorney General. After a long debate, the Senate approved the nomination by a 52-47 vote, with Democrat, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, joining the Republicans to confirm Sessions.

Sessions has become the fifth Cabinet nominee approved by the Senate to join the Trump Administration, along with Trump’s choices of Defense, Homeland Security, Education, and State.

