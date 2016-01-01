Search warrants result in multiple drug arrests

PURDY, Mo. (12/21/2016)-Agents with Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Barry County SWAT Team served two search warrants in Purdy, Mo.

The first warrant was served at 402 East Highway C in Purdy. David Saville was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia. The second warrant was served at 404 4th street Purdy, Mo. Billie Dotson was arrested and charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Agents located approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Charges are also pending on a third suspect who is not in custody at this time.