Search Underway For Explosion Victims

MEXICO–(12/22/2016) Mexican authorities say the death toll of the fireworks market explosion could rise further as the search continues for more victims. At least 33 people are dead and 12 people are still missing. The blast inside the market sent huge plumes of smoke into the air. Relatives are helping in the search for the missing. Officials in Mexico say it’s too early to determine the cause of the massive series of blasts. About 46 people remained hospitalized and ten of the injured were minors, including one girl, with burns over 90 percent of her body.