SBU student placed under arrest

BOLIVAR, Mo.- (02/20/2017) A teenager who allegedly pointed a handgun at a jogger in Bolivar over the weekend has been arrested.

Police said 18-year-old Justice Womack was arrested on suspicion of assault, armed criminal action, and drug possession. The Southwest Baptist University student is said to have pointed a gun at a fellow student while she was jogging. Womack then allegedly followed the woman back to her dorm at SBU.

Officials arrested the suspect and found a loaded pistol and marijuana in his possession.

Womack’s bond has been set at $45,000.