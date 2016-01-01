Salvation Army Short of Goal

With Christmas spirit in the air, the Salvation Army is asking for your help one last time in the rush before Christmas to reach their goal. The Salvation Army still needs to raise an additional 174 thousand dollars by December 30th, which is the end of their campaign.

“And this year, somewhat successful at the numbers. We’re about 78 percent at the goal we established this year for the fund-raiser which is higher percentage wise than last year”, stated Co-Chairs for the Tree of Lights, Paul Williams and Jim Arnott. “But our giving is a little bit less based on the goal. As chair said, you’ve got until 2 o’clock tomorrow to actually drop money in those kettles.”

Funds raised during the tree of lights campaign are used for things like shelters, summer day camp, after school programs, and such more. If you’re looking to donate, the iconic red kettles will be at various locations until 2PM on Christmas Eve, or you can donate online.