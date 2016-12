SALEM, Mo.–(12/22/2016) Christmas came early for a woman in Salem, Missouri. 33-year-old, Tonya Dooley, bought a 20 dollar Missouri lottery “Winter Wonderland” ticket on December 18th. When she played her ticket, she was shocked to find she had won a half of million dollars. She purchased the ticket at Casey’s General Store in Salem. Dooley is a single mother of three teenage boys, and she plans to pay off her house, car, and student loans. She also wants to buy a camper.